$83,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$83,995
+ taxes & licensing
41,552KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3EL2NG114678
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12644A
- Mileage 41,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start!
Compare at $85998 - Our Price is just $83995!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500 HD. This 2022 Ram 3500 is for sale today in Swift Current.
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,552 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. This refined Ram 3500 Laramie ramps up the comfort and style with heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, and LED fog lamps. This 2500 is built to work as hard as you do with class V towing equipment, a useful rear step bumper, automatic LED headlamps, and body coloured exterior accents. Drive with confidence and stay connected with a Uconnect touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G wi-fi hotspot, and streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Siriusxm, 4g Lte.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL2NG114678.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Compass
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
8.4" Touchscreen Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
1882.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mirror Running Lights
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Cargo Box Lights
Email Standard Dodge
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
$83,995
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2022 RAM 3500