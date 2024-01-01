$32,187+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Camry
SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2022 Toyota Camry
SE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$32,187
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,525KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1G11AK1NU671254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4006
- Mileage 89,525 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Sport Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $33153 - Our Price is just $32187!
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2022 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 89,525 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra sport and tech features such as a sport front grille, SofTex heated front seats, a sport tuned suspension, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display and comes paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, Bi-LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sport Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Compare at $33153 - Our Price is just $32187!
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2022 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 89,525 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra sport and tech features such as a sport front grille, SofTex heated front seats, a sport tuned suspension, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display and comes paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, Bi-LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sport Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, driver lumbar support and 6-way manual passenger seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Stainless steel exhaust
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
61 L Fuel Tank
2.80 axle ratio
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: direct injection D4-S, Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i) and single exhaust w/dual chrome tips
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Direct shift, sequential shift mode and paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Nissan
2016 Nissan Murano SL - Sunroof - Navigation 107,149 KM $22,431 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 103,772 KM $22,277 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Pilot Touring - Sunroof - Navigation 426,889 KM $10,187 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Standard Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
Call Dealer
306-778-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,187
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2022 Toyota Camry