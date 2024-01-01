$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon
Denali
2023 GMC Canyon
Denali
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,300KM
Used
VIN 1GTP6FEKXP1148557
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12479A
- Mileage 18,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, HUD!
With poised handling, refined interior appoinments and genuine off-road capability, this all-new 2023 Canyon is a force to be reckoned with. This 2023 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this redesigned and re-engineering 2023 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 18,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This Canyon Denali rewards you with a comprehensive off-road package that includes off-road suspension with an elevated ride height, front recovery hooks, and automatic rear locking differential, switchable drive modes, and all-terrain wheels. Other standard features also include a spray-on bedliner, front fog LED fog lamps, and an EZ-lift tailgate with storage compartments. Interior features include leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, a 6.3-inch heads-up display, wireless device mobile charging, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, and an 11.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety equipment includes blind spot detection, rear park assist, rear pedestrian alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Off-road Suspension.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2023 GMC Canyon