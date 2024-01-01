$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,559KM
Used
VIN 2HKRS6H91PH203077
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D12855A
- Mileage 14,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Sunroof!
An iconic SUV is reborn for 2023, with a slew of impressive technology and an all-new design! This 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
A legend returns! For 2023, Honda completely revised the ubiquitous CR-V, with a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the all-new interior of the 2023 CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This SUV has 14,559 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V Hybrid's trim level is Touring. This top-of-the-line CR-V Touring features a punchy yet efficient powertrain, and also comes standard with inbuilt navigation, mobile device wireless charging, Wi-Fi tethering, and a premium Bose audio system. This CR-V Touring also features genuine perforated leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 4g Wi-fi, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Collision Aler
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2023 Honda CR-V