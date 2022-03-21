Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai Elantra

884 KM

Details

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

  1. 8949352
  2. 8949352
  3. 8949352
  4. 8949352
  5. 8949352
  6. 8949352
  7. 8949352
  8. 8949352
  9. 8949352
  10. 8949352
  11. 8949352
  12. 8949352
  13. 8949352
  14. 8949352
  15. 8949352
  16. 8949352
  17. 8949352
  18. 8949352
  19. 8949352
  20. 8949352
  21. 8949352
  22. 8949352
  23. 8949352
  24. 8949352
  25. 8949352
  26. 8949352
  27. 8949352
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8949352
  • Stock #: 22C201
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG4PU390488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22C201
  • Mileage 884 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2022 Nissan Kicks SV...
 972 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage LX...
 987 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 213,872 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

1-888-380-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-380-6842

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory