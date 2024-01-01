Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> Compare at $53555 - Our Price is just $51995! <br> <br> Hyundais entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2023 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2023, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 29,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Palisades trim level is Urban 8-Passenger. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban 8-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban 8-Passenger

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,000KM
VIN KM8R3DGE3PU559029

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B13006
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $53555 - Our Price is just $51995!

Hyundai's entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2023 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2023, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 29,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Palisade's trim level is Urban 8-Passenger. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
360 Camera
Proximity Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 8-Passenger for sale in Swift Current, SK
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 8-Passenger 29,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 17 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 Dodge Durango GT 48,884 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai PALISADE