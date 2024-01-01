$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 8-Passenger
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 8-Passenger
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8R3DGE3PU559029
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B13006
- Mileage 29,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $53555 - Our Price is just $51995!
Hyundai's entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2023 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2023, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 29,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Urban 8-Passenger. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $53555 - Our Price is just $51995!
Hyundai's entry to the 3-seater SUV segment is a huge shakeup, as this Palisade is an extremely compelling contender. This 2023 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Big enough for your busy and active family, this Hyundai Palisade returns for 2023, and is good as ever. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 29,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Urban 8-Passenger. With luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats below a beautiful sunroof, this Palisade Luxury proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic high beams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
360 Camera
Proximity Keys
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 8-Passenger 29,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 17 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango GT 48,884 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2023 Hyundai PALISADE