2023 Nissan Murano
SL - Leather Seats - Moonroof
45KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030392
- Stock #: D3749
- VIN: 5N1AZ2CS0PC134014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45 KM
Vehicle Description
You can fit in or you can stand out, and this Murano makes it an easy choice. This 2023 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2023 Nissan Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2023 Murano. This low mileage wagon has just 45 kms. It's scarlet ember pearl metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SL. This SL trim brings a dual panel panoramic moonroof, heated leather seats, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
