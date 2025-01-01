$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano
Base
2023 Nissan Murano
Base
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
55,202KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CSXPC120010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,202 KM
Vehicle Description
With amazing tech and interior design, you can do more than carry passengers, you can host them in a comfy cabin. This 2023 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2023 Nissan Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2023 Murano. This SUV has 55,202 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
2023 Nissan Murano