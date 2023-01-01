Menu
2023 Nissan Pathfinder

15 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Platinum - Cooled Seats

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

15KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10037013
  • Stock #: D3751
  • VIN: 5N1DR3DF1PC268194

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!

With amazing style and even better capability, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is as cool as it looks. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2023 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder.This low mileage SUV has just 15 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless AppleCarplay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

Proximity Key

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Navigation
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist

