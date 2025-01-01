Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof!</b><br> <br> With a smooth and compliant ride, commutes in this attractive Nissan Qashqai will always be pleasurable. This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This low mileage SUV has just 16,876 kms. Its magnetic black metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is SL AWD. Representing the ultimate Qashqai experience, this SL AWD trim is fully loaded with a clever all-wheel-drive system, plush heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats with lumbar support and memory function, inbuilt satellite navigation, internet access, an immersive 360-degree camera system with aerial view, an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, projector beam halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Other features include proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, a 6-speaker audio system, and a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community. <br><br>Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:<br><ul><li>*Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage</li><li>**Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance</li><li>***Key Fob & Remote Replacement</li><li>****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car</li><li>*****Nitrogen Filled Tires</li></ul><br>Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

