2023 Nissan Rogue

12 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2023 Nissan Rogue

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Moonroof

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Moonroof

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10037010
  • Stock #: D3750
  • VIN: JN8BT3DD3PW314137

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D3750
  • Mileage 12 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, HUD, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate!

Capable of crossing over into every aspect of your life, this 2023 Rogue lets you stay focused on the adventure. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 12 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue has it all with heated quilted leather seats with memory settings, a heads up display, interior accent lighting, Bose premium audio, and a wireless charger. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, navigation, wi-fi, remote start, motion activated power liftgate, the Divide-N-hide cargo system, and Nissan Intelligent Key. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hud, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Navigation
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
PowerLiftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
