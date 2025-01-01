$35,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$35,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,293KM
VIN JN8BT3CB7PW183181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Interior Colour Graphite Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4096
- Mileage 44,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $37056 - Our Price is just $35977!
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 44,293 kms. It's champagne in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. This SL trim is a great choice, featuring navigation, heated leather seats with memory settings, a motion activated power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic tilt-down-in-reverse side mirrors, and the Divide-N-hide cargo system. Additional features include the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $37056 - Our Price is just $35977!
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 44,293 kms. It's champagne in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. This SL trim is a great choice, featuring navigation, heated leather seats with memory settings, a motion activated power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic tilt-down-in-reverse side mirrors, and the Divide-N-hide cargo system. Additional features include the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
PowerLiftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Standard Nissan
2019 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 Platinum 95,858 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport BASE - Low Mileage 49,633 KM $19,787 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Explorer Timberline - Low Mileage, Timberline Tech Pkg, Twin Panel Moonroof 20,499 KM $51,588 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Standard Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
Call Dealer
306-778-XXXX(click to show)
$35,977
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2023 Nissan Rogue