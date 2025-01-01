$28,325+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$28,325
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,548KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW2T7BU1PM038527
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D13070A
- Mileage 25,548 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats!
Compare at $32998 - Our Price is just $28325!
Exemplary engineering and ergonomic styling make this 2023 Jetta GLI a class-leading and practical performance sedan. This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2023 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2023 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This low mileage sedan has just 25,548 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a autoshift manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta GLI's trim level is DSG. This sporty sedan is jampacked with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $32998 - Our Price is just $28325!
Exemplary engineering and ergonomic styling make this 2023 Jetta GLI a class-leading and practical performance sedan. This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2023 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2023 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This low mileage sedan has just 25,548 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a autoshift manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta GLI's trim level is DSG. This sporty sedan is jampacked with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 107,124 KM $38,978 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 64,053 KM $47,742 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN 112,000 KM $41,489 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,325
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2023 Volkswagen Jetta