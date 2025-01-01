Menu
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats!

Compare at $32998 - Our Price is just $28325!

Exemplary engineering and ergonomic styling make this 2023 Jetta GLI a class-leading and practical performance sedan. This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This 2023 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2023 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This low mileage sedan has just 25,548 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a autoshift manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Jetta GLIs trim level is DSG. This sporty sedan is jampacked with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D13070A
  • Mileage 25,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats!

Compare at $32998 - Our Price is just $28325!

Exemplary engineering and ergonomic styling make this 2023 Jetta GLI a class-leading and practical performance sedan. This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This 2023 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2023 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This low mileage sedan has just 25,548 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a autoshift manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Jetta GLI's trim level is DSG. This sporty sedan is jampacked with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi

2023 Volkswagen Jetta