2025 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV Moonroof
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
14,440KM
VIN JN8BT3BB6SW424304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Everest White Tricoat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T188
- Mileage 14,440 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Audio Voice Control
