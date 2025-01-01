Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Nissan Rogue

14,440 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle
13172393

2025 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV Moonroof

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 13172393
  2. 13172393
  3. 13172393
  4. 13172393
  5. 13172393
  6. 13172393
  7. 13172393
  8. 13172393
  9. 13172393
  10. 13172393
  11. 13172393
  12. 13172393
  13. 13172393
  14. 13172393
  15. 13172393
  16. 13172393
  17. 13172393
  18. 13172393
  19. 13172393
  20. 13172393
  21. 13172393
  22. 13172393
  23. 13172393
  24. 13172393
  25. 13172393
  26. 13172393
  27. 13172393
  28. 13172393
  29. 13172393
  30. 13172393
  31. 13172393
  32. 13172393
  33. 13172393
  34. 13172393
  35. 13172393
  36. 13172393
  37. 13172393
  38. 13172393
  39. 13172393
  40. 13172393
  41. 13172393
  42. 13172393
  43. 13172393
  44. 13172393
  45. 13172393
  46. 13172393
  47. 13172393
  48. 13172393
  49. 13172393
  50. 13172393
  51. 13172393
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,440KM
VIN JN8BT3BB6SW424304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Everest White Tricoat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T188
  • Mileage 14,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Swift Current, SK
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 120,054 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SL AWD for sale in Swift Current, SK
2013 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SL AWD 168,216 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT Z71 Crew, 6.5' box, Loaded, MSRP was $76,389 for sale in Swift Current, SK
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT Z71 Crew, 6.5' box, Loaded, MSRP was $76,389 40,938 KM $58,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2025 Nissan Rogue