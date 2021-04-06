Menu
1997 GMC Sierra 1500

430,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

SLT

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

430,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6897240
  • Stock #: 504084
  • VIN: 1GTEK19R6VE504084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 430,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.The 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The power outlet is a must have for any serious camping road trip.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Rear bench seats
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Vanity Passenger Mirror
Air Bag - On/Off Switch

