Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Cadillac DeVille

229,130 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2004 Cadillac DeVille

2004 Cadillac DeVille

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Cadillac DeVille

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 8272143
  2. 8272143
  3. 8272143
  4. 8272143
  5. 8272143
  6. 8272143
  7. 8272143
  8. 8272143
  9. 8272143
  10. 8272143
  11. 8272143
  12. 8272143
  13. 8272143
  14. 8272143
Contact Seller
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,130KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8272143
  • Stock #: 260843
  • VIN: 1G6KD54Y54U260843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Midnight Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 260843
  • Mileage 229,130 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE Luxury and a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that this Luxury was driven only 12,729 km/year, currently at 229,130 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally the rear air-conditioning is always appreciated by rear passengers during hot days. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle, furthermore the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations while the power windows are definitely a must have option.The CD player is definitely a must have, in addition to this traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads. The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at:
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Navigation Telematics
Front Bench Seat - Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2015 Ford Fusion S
 189,409 KM
$11,306 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart SE
 65,626 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 178,830 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory