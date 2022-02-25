$6,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2004 Cadillac DeVille
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8272143
- Stock #: 260843
- VIN: 1G6KD54Y54U260843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Midnight Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 260843
- Mileage 229,130 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a CLEAN TITLE Luxury and a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that this Luxury was driven only 12,729 km/year, currently at 229,130 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally the rear air-conditioning is always appreciated by rear passengers during hot days. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle, furthermore the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations while the power windows are definitely a must have option.The CD player is definitely a must have, in addition to this traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads. The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
