2004 Cadillac DeVille

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 1 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8272143

8272143 Stock #: 260843

260843 VIN: 1G6KD54Y54U260843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Midnight Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 260843

Mileage 229,130 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Four wheel disc brakes Leather Seat A/C REAR Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror A/C Front All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at: A/C Climate Control Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Navigation Telematics Front Bench Seat - Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.