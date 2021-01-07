2006 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Four wheel disc brakes Leather Seat Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at: Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.