2006 Chevrolet Impala

0 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
LTZ

Location

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Used
  • Listing ID: 6599453
  • Stock #: 255169
  • VIN: 2G1WU581869255169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 255169
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

A 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.Aside from having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a remote engine start is beneficial for the engine by warming it up before driving, moreover the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, not to mention the premium sound system delivers crystal clear music. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, furthermore the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle.The cruise control improves your fuel consumption, not to mention the woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior. This alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe, not to mention the heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations while the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip.You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows while the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. The traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers whereas the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

