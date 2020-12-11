Menu
2006 Volkswagen Touareg

80,225 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2006 Volkswagen Touareg

2006 Volkswagen Touareg

4.2L V8

2006 Volkswagen Touareg

4.2L V8

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,225KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6318903
  Stock #: 056226
  VIN: WVGCM67L56D056226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Pure Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,225 KM

Vehicle Description

This SUV has a CLEAN TITLE, on top of that this is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle.Incredibly low kilometers at only 80,225 km which was driven only 5,730 km annually plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button, in addition to the premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle while the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving, furthermore the woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior.This alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe whereas the heated front seats are a great feature for any cold morning drive. The memory seat option is a must have if anyone accidentally changes your perfect seat position whereas with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, not to mention the passenger lumbar support allows the co-pilot to be as comfortable as the driver.The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience while these rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield. The power windows are definitely a must have option, in addition to the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous we...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
MEMORY MIRRORS
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Wheels Locks
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

