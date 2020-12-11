2006 Volkswagen Touareg

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
This SUV has a CLEAN TITLE, on top of that this is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle.Incredibly low kilometers at only 80,225 km which was driven only 5,730 km annually plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button, in addition to the premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle while the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving, furthermore the woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior.This alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe whereas the heated front seats are a great feature for any cold morning drive. The memory seat option is a must have if anyone accidentally changes your perfect seat position whereas with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, not to mention the passenger lumbar support allows the co-pilot to be as comfortable as the driver.The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience while these rain sensing wipers turn on as soon as you see drops of water on your windshield. The power windows are definitely a must have option, in addition to the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous we... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1