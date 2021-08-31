2007 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $12,985 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 8 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7749828

7749828 Stock #: 124467

124467 VIN: 1J4GA39137L124467

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 209,805 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Rollover protection Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Rear Pass-Through Seat A/C Front Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: On/Off Road Front Tires On/Off Road Rear Tires

