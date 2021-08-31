Menu
2007 Jeep Wrangler

209,805 KM

Details Description Features

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

209,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7749828
  • Stock #: 124467
  • VIN: 1J4GA39137L124467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,805 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus this SUV was driven only 14,986 km/year, currently at 209,805 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, not to mention the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go while the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions. The installed power outlet can come in handy when you least expect it while the cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Rollover protection
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Rear Pass-Through Seat
A/C Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
On/Off Road Front Tires
On/Off Road Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

