2007 Jeep Wrangler

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus this SUV was driven only 14,986 km/year, currently at 209,805 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, not to mention the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go while the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions. The installed power outlet can come in handy when you least expect it while the cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:
