2007 Subaru Impreza

138,660 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2007 Subaru Impreza

2007 Subaru Impreza

WRX LTD

2007 Subaru Impreza

WRX LTD

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,660KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6330276
  Stock #: 810213
  VIN: JF1GG746X7G810213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 810213
  • Mileage 138,660 KM

Vehicle Description

A 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included and a rare find with this low kilometers. Only 138,660 kilometers.You can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission and enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, whats more is you can load hours of music with the installed CD-Changer. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience, additionally the cruise control improves your comfort while driving. The alarm system is an effective measure to safeguard the belongings in your car, moreover the heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly.The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, furthermore the power windows are definitely a must have option. The CD player is a must have for any daily driver whereas the limited slip differential improves traction on slippery surfaces or in high-performance situations. Keeping your belongings safe in the back by covering them with the cargo shade cover is a great theft-preventive options.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Fog Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
All Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

