2008 Harley Davidson Dyna

Sale $11,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 1 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7325993

7325993 Stock #: 304782

304782 VIN: 5HD1GX4138K304782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 304782

Mileage 12,123 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.