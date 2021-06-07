Menu
2008 Harley Davidson Dyna

12,123 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2008 Harley Davidson Dyna

2008 Harley Davidson Dyna

2008 Harley Davidson Dyna

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

12,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7325993
  • Stock #: 304782
  • VIN: 5HD1GX4138K304782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 304782
  • Mileage 12,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this , on top of that a 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value.It's a rare find with only 12,123 kilometers - barely driven 933 km/year plus you can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission.This sharp looking Black paint comes with a luxurious Black interior.

Vehicle Features

... View all the options on our Website at:

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

