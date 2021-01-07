2008 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan plus it comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.You can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission plus enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive and this stylish Neutron Blue Metallic exterior on Gray interior is easy on the eyes with.The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, meanwhile the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed. The rear spoiler adds to the overall style and design whereas you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.The CD player is definitely a must have whereas the power outlet is a must have for any serious camping road trip.... Read the full description on our Website at:
