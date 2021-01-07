Menu
2008 Honda Civic

235,757 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G

2008 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

235,757KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6539485
  Stock #: 022357
  VIN: 2HGFA15438H022357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neutron Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 235,757 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan plus it comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.You can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission plus enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive and this stylish Neutron Blue Metallic exterior on Gray interior is easy on the eyes with.The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, meanwhile the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed. The rear spoiler adds to the overall style and design whereas you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.The CD player is definitely a must have whereas the power outlet is a must have for any serious camping road trip.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
ABS Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

