Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Pilot

303,123 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Pilot

2008 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 6168453
  2. 6168453
  3. 6168453
  4. 6168453
  5. 6168453
  6. 6168453
  7. 6168453
  8. 6168453
  9. 6168453
  10. 6168453
  11. 6168453
  12. 6168453
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

303,123KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168453
  • Stock #: 055782
  • VIN: 5FNYF18548B055782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 303,123 KM

Vehicle Description

A 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.This stylish Billet Silver Metallic exterior on Gray interior is easy on the eyes with.Thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore, whats more is the power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button. The rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months while you can load hours of music with the installed CD-Changer. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming while the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks.The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle, moreover the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive, not to mention the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly, whats more is thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents.With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, whats more is the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, whats ... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Third Row Seat
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2011 Ford F-150 Lariat
 215,096 KM
$19,306 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 109,123 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Yaris Se...
 50,835 KM
$15,306 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory