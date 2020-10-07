2008 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
A 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.This stylish Billet Silver Metallic exterior on Gray interior is easy on the eyes with.Thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore, whats more is the power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button. The rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months while you can load hours of music with the installed CD-Changer. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming while the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks.The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle, moreover the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive, not to mention the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly, whats more is thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents.With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, whats more is the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, whats ... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1