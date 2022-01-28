$12,995+ tax & licensing
2009 GMC Acadia
SLT2
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
$12,995
- Listing ID: 8164423
- Stock #: 207329
- VIN: 1GKEV23DX9J207329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 187,958 KM
Vehicle Description
It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus this SUV was driven only 14,458 km/year, currently at 187,958 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The GMC back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, in addition to the parking sensors detect nearby children, mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable while take more things on your next road-trip thanks to the luggage rack.The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year, whats more is passengers in the rear can enjoy the summer months with the Rear A/C. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming while the installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety. You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player at the same time the premium sound system delivers crystal clear music.The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones at the same time this keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, furthermore the power folding mirrors are your best friend in tight p... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
