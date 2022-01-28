Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

187,958 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

SLT2

Location

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8164423
  • Stock #: 207329
  • VIN: 1GKEV23DX9J207329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,958 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus this SUV was driven only 14,458 km/year, currently at 187,958 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.Expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The GMC back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, in addition to the parking sensors detect nearby children, mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable while take more things on your next road-trip thanks to the luggage rack.The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year, whats more is passengers in the rear can enjoy the summer months with the Rear A/C. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming while the installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety. You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player at the same time the premium sound system delivers crystal clear music.The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones at the same time this keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, furthermore the power folding mirrors are your best friend in tight p... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Third Row Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Memory Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Parking Sensors
MEMORY MIRRORS
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Luggage/Roof Rack
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Moon/Sun Roof
Navigation Telematics
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support
Universal Garage Door Opener

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

