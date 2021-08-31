Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

214,859 KM

Details

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

SPORT

SPORT

Location

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Sale

214,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7772619
  • Stock #: 188013
  • VIN: 1J4AA2D10AL188013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 214,859 KM

Vehicle Description

This SUV has a CLEAN TITLE plus it comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player whereas the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go at the same time the traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather.The power outlet is a great feature for accessories when away from home at the same time the cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Rollover protection
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
On/Off Road Front Tires
On/Off Road Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

