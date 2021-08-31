2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $14,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 8 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772619

7772619 Stock #: 188013

188013 VIN: 1J4AA2D10AL188013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 214,859 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Floor mats Power Outlet Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Rollover protection Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: On/Off Road Front Tires On/Off Road Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.