2011 Ford F-150

It comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy, on top of that this four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel at the same time you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting while the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, in addition to the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance whereas the heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly. The memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten, whats more is the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon.The factory installed sliding rear window adds to convenience and driving pleasure, meanwhile the overdrive transmission prolongs the life of this Ford's engine and increases fuel efficiency. The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience at th... Read the full description on our Website at:
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1