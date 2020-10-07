Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

215,096 KM

Details Description Features

$19,306

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 6127542
  2. 6127542
  3. 6127542
  4. 6127542
  5. 6127542
  6. 6127542
  7. 6127542
  8. 6127542
  9. 6127542
  10. 6127542
  11. 6127542
  12. 6127542
  13. 6127542
  14. 6127542
  15. 6127542
  16. 6127542
  17. 6127542
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$19,306

+ taxes & licensing

215,096KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6127542
  • Stock #: C61167
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ETXBFC61167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 215,096 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy, on top of that this four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel at the same time you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting while the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, in addition to the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance whereas the heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly. The memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten, whats more is the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon.The factory installed sliding rear window adds to convenience and driving pleasure, meanwhile the overdrive transmission prolongs the life of this Ford's engine and increases fuel efficiency. The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience at th... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
MEMORY MIRRORS
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Overdrive Transmission
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Sliding Rear Driver Side Door
Dual Shift Transmission
Air Bag - On/Off Switch
Navigation Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Yaris Se...
 50,835 KM
$15,306 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra N...
 76,280 KM
$17,306 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic SED...
 92,735 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory