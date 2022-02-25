Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

214,665 KM

Details Description Features

$24,306

+ tax & licensing
  • Listing ID: 8272137
  • Stock #: 603636
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H17BL603636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 214,665 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy and Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting, furthermore you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album, additionally the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry is an added convenience option at the same time the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving whereas this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary whereas the power windows are definitely a must have option. The CD player is a must have for any daily driver, not to mention the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions.The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road at the same time the installed power outlet can come in handy when you least expect it. The cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Security alarm system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Rollover protection
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
On/Off Road Front Tires
On/Off Road Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

