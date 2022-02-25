$24,306+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$24,306
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8272137
- Stock #: 603636
- VIN: 1J4BA5H17BL603636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 214,665 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy and Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting, furthermore you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album, additionally the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry is an added convenience option at the same time the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving whereas this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary whereas the power windows are definitely a must have option. The CD player is a must have for any daily driver, not to mention the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions.The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road at the same time the installed power outlet can come in handy when you least expect it. The cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
