2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that this Sedan was driven only 12,051 km/year, currently at 108,456 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.Thanks to the AWD system, you can expect sportier handling and traction.It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, furthermore you can let sun or moonlight in with the push of a button with the power roof. The remote engine start is a pleasant way to start your day at the same time the HID headlights allow you to see farther thanks to a a wider, more intense beam. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, meanwhile the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level.The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album, meanwhile the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option, not to mention the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control improves your fuel consumption, not to mention the security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance.The heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings while the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience, moreover the rear spoiler adds to the overall style and design. The power windows are so conv... Read the full description on our Website at:
