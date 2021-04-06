2012 Cadillac Escalade

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV, on top of that a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The Original Owner has cared for this Cadillac since it was new, on top of that this SUV was driven only 14,889 km/year, currently at 134,000 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.The AWD system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces plus the Black Ice Metallic exterior and Ebony/Ebony interior deliver a elegantly simple color combination.The navigation system will appeal to car buyers who like a clean, high-tech, integrated look while getting the right directions to their destination whereas the telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment. Watch your favorite movies or entertain the kids with the built-in entertainment system at the same time you don't have to leave anyone behind anymore - thanks to the third row seating. The Cadillac back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, in addition to avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors.The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button, not to mention the active suspension improves the ride quality, has aerodynamic benefits and has the ability to change handling balance in real time. The refined air suspension makes a world of difference in ride quality, meanwhile this luggage rack lets you pack more for those long road trips. Having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter before you jump in with a remote engine star... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1