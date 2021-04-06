Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Cadillac Escalade

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,306

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2012 Cadillac Escalade

2012 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum Edition

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 6895311
  2. 6895311
  3. 6895311
  4. 6895311
  5. 6895311
  6. 6895311
  7. 6895311
  8. 6895311
  9. 6895311
  10. 6895311
  11. 6895311
  12. 6895311
  13. 6895311
  14. 6895311
  15. 6895311
  16. 6895311
  17. 6895311
  18. 6895311
  19. 6895311
  20. 6895311
  21. 6895311
Contact Seller
Sale

$28,306

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6895311
  • Stock #: 142304
  • VIN: 1GYS4DEFXCR142304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV, on top of that a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The Original Owner has cared for this Cadillac since it was new, on top of that this SUV was driven only 14,889 km/year, currently at 134,000 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads, on top of that this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.The AWD system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces plus the Black Ice Metallic exterior and Ebony/Ebony interior deliver a elegantly simple color combination.The navigation system will appeal to car buyers who like a clean, high-tech, integrated look while getting the right directions to their destination whereas the telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment. Watch your favorite movies or entertain the kids with the built-in entertainment system at the same time you don't have to leave anyone behind anymore - thanks to the third row seating. The Cadillac back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, in addition to avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors.The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button, not to mention the active suspension improves the ride quality, has aerodynamic benefits and has the ability to change handling balance in real time. The refined air suspension makes a world of difference in ride quality, meanwhile this luggage rack lets you pack more for those long road trips. Having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter before you jump in with a remote engine star... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Third Row Seat
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Air Suspension
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Parking Sensors
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Active suspension
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Overdrive Transmission
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Luggage/Roof Rack
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Navigation Telematics
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support
Power Retract Running Boards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2010 Toyota RAV4
 136,341 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 104,274 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
 173,793 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory