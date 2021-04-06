Menu
2012 Kia Sportage

66,140 KM

Details Description Features

$15,306

+ tax & licensing
$15,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage

EX

2012 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$15,306

+ taxes & licensing

66,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6897243
  • Stock #: 175681
  • VIN: KNDPCCA28C7175681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,140 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV, on top of that a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.Hard to find with only 66,140 kilometers plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability plus the AWD system delivers increased grip and control under all road conditions.The KIA back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety, moreover the crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming, furthermore the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, meanwhile the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks.The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones, furthermore the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, meanwhile the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, whats more is thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents.With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, whats more is the driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back. The passenger lumbar support guarantees that the front passanger is just as comfortable as the driver whereas the Dual-Shift transmission pr...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers...
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

