2012 Kia Sportage

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV, on top of that a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.Hard to find with only 66,140 kilometers plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability plus the AWD system delivers increased grip and control under all road conditions.The KIA back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety, moreover the crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming, furthermore the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, meanwhile the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks.The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones, furthermore the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, meanwhile the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, whats more is thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents.With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, whats more is the driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back. The passenger lumbar support guarantees that the front passanger is just as comfortable as the driver whereas the Dual-Shift transmission pr... Read the full description on our Website at:
