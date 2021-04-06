2012 Nissan Juke

Sale $13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 3 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6954275

6954275 Stock #: 105374

105374 VIN: JN8AF5MV9CT105374

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 154,312 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.