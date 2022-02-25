Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

178,830 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 8272146
  2. 8272146
  3. 8272146
  4. 8272146
  5. 8272146
  6. 8272146
  7. 8272146
  8. 8272146
  9. 8272146
  10. 8272146
  11. 8272146
  12. 8272146
Contact Seller
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,830KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8272146
  • Stock #: 190864
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH190864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbor Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,830 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE and it comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive and a sleek color combination of Harbor Gray Metallic exterior with a sharp Gray interior is a big plus.The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting, furthermore the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones at the same time the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive.The security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, meanwhile the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, moreover the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The CD player is definitely a must have, in addition to the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Front Bucket Seats
Security alarm system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 152,741 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln Navigat...
 214,224 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 267,444 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory