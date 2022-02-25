$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8272146
- Stock #: 190864
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH190864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Harbor Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 178,830 KM
Vehicle Description
This Sedan has a CLEAN TITLE and it comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive and a sleek color combination of Harbor Gray Metallic exterior with a sharp Gray interior is a big plus.The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting, furthermore the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones at the same time the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive.The security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, meanwhile the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, moreover the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The CD player is definitely a must have, in addition to the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.