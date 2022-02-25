Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

76,728 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
Coupe 2.0T

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0T

Location

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Sale

76,728KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8424138
  • Stock #: 106318
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD1DU106318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PLATINUM METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Coupe and it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A rare find with this low kilometers. Only 76,728 kilometers, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.A sleek color combination of Platinum Metallic exterior with a sharp Black interior is a big plus.The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming, not to mention the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, whats more is the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease whereas the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys, in addition to thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents. The tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon, furthermore the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. The power windows are definitely a must have option, moreover the CD player is definitely a must have.The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, meanwhile the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road. The power outlet is a must have for any serious camping road trip.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Dual Shift Transmission

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

