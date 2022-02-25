$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2013 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 2.0T
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8424138
- Stock #: 106318
- VIN: KMHHT6KD1DU106318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PLATINUM METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Coupe and it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A rare find with this low kilometers. Only 76,728 kilometers, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.A sleek color combination of Platinum Metallic exterior with a sharp Black interior is a big plus.The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming, not to mention the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, whats more is the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease whereas the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys, in addition to thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents. The tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon, furthermore the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. The power windows are definitely a must have option, moreover the CD player is definitely a must have.The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, meanwhile the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road. The power outlet is a must have for any serious camping road trip.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.