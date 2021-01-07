Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

62,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

LT

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6539488
  • Stock #: 187251
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC0EZ187251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brownstone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Dune
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 187251
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.This great color combination of Brownstone Metallic exterior with a clean Cocoa/Dune interior looks stunning.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming at the same time the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music whereas the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, furthermore the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control improves your comfort while driving at the same time with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, additionally the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.The CD player is a must have for any daily driver, furthermore the limited slip differential improves traction on slippery surfaces or in high-performance situations. This traction control system allows... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Telematics
Four wheel disc brakes
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Vanity Passenger Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Navigation Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

