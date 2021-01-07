2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
A 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.This great color combination of Brownstone Metallic exterior with a clean Cocoa/Dune interior looks stunning.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, additionally the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming at the same time the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music whereas the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, furthermore the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control improves your comfort while driving at the same time with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, additionally the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.The CD player is a must have for any daily driver, furthermore the limited slip differential improves traction on slippery surfaces or in high-performance situations. This traction control system allows... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1