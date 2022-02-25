$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
R/T
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8328165
- Stock #: 376246
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG3ER376246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 376246
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Van/Minivan plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.Thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore, additionally the rear passenger-side power sliding door is extremely convenient when on the move. The rear driver-side power sliding door can make day-to-day trips much less hassle free, additionally the Dodge back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle while the remote engine start is a pleasant way to start your day.The rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months while listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, in addition to the premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear at the same time the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, meanwhile the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, additionally the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. The tire pressure monitor allows you to ma... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
