2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,000 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8328165
  Stock #: 376246
  VIN: 2C4RDGEG3ER376246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 376246
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Van/Minivan plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.Thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore, additionally the rear passenger-side power sliding door is extremely convenient when on the move. The rear driver-side power sliding door can make day-to-day trips much less hassle free, additionally the Dodge back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle while the remote engine start is a pleasant way to start your day.The rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months while listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, in addition to the premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear at the same time the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, meanwhile the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The alarm system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance, additionally the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. The tire pressure monitor allows you to ma... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Security alarm system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Third Row Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Door-Power Sliding-Rear Passenger Side
Door-Power Sliding-Rear Driver Side
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Sliding Rear Driver Side Door
Dual Shift Transmission
Media Storage Hard-Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

