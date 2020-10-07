2014 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
It comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine plus the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The Ford back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, additionally the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, furthermore you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, moreover the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents at the same time the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, meanwhile the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The rear spoiler is elegant and effective at high speeds, furthermore the power windows are definitely a must have option. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, in addition to the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:
