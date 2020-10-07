Menu
2014 Ford Escape

109,123 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,123KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6127539
  Stock #: C79191
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX5EUC79191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C79191
  • Mileage 109,123 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine plus the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The Ford back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, additionally the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, furthermore you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, moreover the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whereas the cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents at the same time the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, meanwhile the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The rear spoiler is elegant and effective at high speeds, furthermore the power windows are definitely a must have option. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, in addition to the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

