2014 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission

