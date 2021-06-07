Menu
2014 GMC Acadia

0 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2014 GMC Acadia

2014 GMC Acadia

SLE

2014 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7214177
  • Stock #: 149194
  • VIN: 1GKKRPKD7EJ149194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, not to mention take everyone with thanks to the third row seating. The GMC back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option while parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors. The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year, in addition to the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months.The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, meanwhile listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, additionally you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, moreover the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, moreover the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Third Row Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Parking Sensors
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
HD Radio
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Vanity Passenger Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Navigation Telematics
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

