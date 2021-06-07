2014 GMC Acadia

Sale $17,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7214177

7214177 Stock #: 149194

149194 VIN: 1GKKRPKD7EJ149194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Power Liftgate Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Third Row Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Parking Sensors Aux input Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Four wheel disc brakes HD Radio A/C REAR Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Vanity Driver Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Navigation Telematics Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

