2014 GMC Acadia

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, not to mention take everyone with thanks to the third row seating. The GMC back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option while parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors. The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year, in addition to the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months.The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, meanwhile listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable. The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, additionally you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, moreover the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, moreover the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The passenger lumbar suppo... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1