2014 Honda Odyssey

151,806 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,806KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7053203
  • Stock #: 507994
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H60EB507994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 507994
  • Mileage 151,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Van/Minivan, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and you can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value at the same time thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The rear passenger-side power sliding door is extremely convenient when on the move, moreover the rear driver-side power sliding door can make day-to-day trips much less hassle free. The Honda back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, meanwhile push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse.The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button, additionally you can store lots of media on the Honda Hard Disk Media Storage Drive. The rear air-conditioning is always appreciated by rear passengers during hot days while the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel whereas you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones, in addition to this keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, whats mo...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Third Row Seat
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Door-Power Sliding-Rear Passenger Side
Door-Power Sliding-Rear Driver Side
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Sliding Rear Driver Side Door
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Media Storage Hard-Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

