2014 Honda Odyssey

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Van/Minivan, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and you can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value at the same time thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The rear passenger-side power sliding door is extremely convenient when on the move, moreover the rear driver-side power sliding door can make day-to-day trips much less hassle free. The Honda back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, meanwhile push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse.The power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button, additionally you can store lots of media on the Honda Hard Disk Media Storage Drive. The rear air-conditioning is always appreciated by rear passengers during hot days while the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel whereas you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones, in addition to this keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, whats mo... Read the full description on our Website at:
