2014 Infiniti QX60

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Hybrid and .The Original Owner has cared for this Infiniti since it was new and the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market plus expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.Take everyone with thanks to the third row seating at the same time the Infiniti back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, additionally passengers in the rear can enjoy the summer months with the Rear A/C. These installed HID headlights have more visibility, which can increase reaction time in an emergency situation, additionally the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming.The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, not to mention you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, in addition to the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, whats more is the power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas.The cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed whereas this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days while thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents. The tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads... Read the full description on our Website at:
