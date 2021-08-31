Menu
2014 Infiniti QX60

121,089 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2014 Infiniti QX60

2014 Infiniti QX60

Hybrid

2014 Infiniti QX60

Hybrid

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,089KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7640215
  • Stock #: 524638
  • VIN: 5N1CL0MM0EC524638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 524638
  • Mileage 121,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Hybrid and .The Original Owner has cared for this Infiniti since it was new and the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market plus expect excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces thanks to the all wheel drive system.Take everyone with thanks to the third row seating at the same time the Infiniti back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, additionally passengers in the rear can enjoy the summer months with the Rear A/C. These installed HID headlights have more visibility, which can increase reaction time in an emergency situation, additionally the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming.The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, not to mention you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, in addition to the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, whats more is the power folding mirrors are great for high-traffic parking areas.The cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed whereas this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days while thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents. The tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Third Row Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof

