Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

77,255 KM

Details Description Features

$37,306

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 8435388
  2. 8435388
  3. 8435388
  4. 8435388
  5. 8435388
  6. 8435388
  7. 8435388
  8. 8435388
  9. 8435388
  10. 8435388
  11. 8435388
  12. 8435388
  13. 8435388
  14. 8435388
  15. 8435388
Contact Seller
Sale

$37,306

+ taxes & licensing

77,255KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8435388
  • Stock #: 133149
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0EL133149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,255 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value plus hard to find with only 77,255 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, moreover the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The premium sound system delivers crystal clear music, furthermore the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers.The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, moreover this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, not to mention with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The power windows are definitely a must have option, moreover the CD player is a must have for any daily driver.The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, furthermore the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Security alarm system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Rollover protection
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
All Terrain Front Tires
All Terrain Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 76,728 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 FS...
 81,198 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 50,933 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory