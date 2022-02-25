2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $37,306 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 77,255 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Security alarm system Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Rollover protection Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: All Terrain Front Tires All Terrain Rear Tires

