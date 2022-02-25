$37,306+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$37,306
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8435388
- Stock #: 133149
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG0EL133149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 77,255 KM
Vehicle Description
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value plus hard to find with only 77,255 kilometers.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads and this 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine.This four wheel drive system delivers proven and rugged technology to make any off-road experience exciting.Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, moreover the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. The premium sound system delivers crystal clear music, furthermore the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers.The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, moreover this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, not to mention with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The power windows are definitely a must have option, moreover the CD player is a must have for any daily driver.The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, furthermore the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.