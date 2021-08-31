Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

205,310 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

C

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,310KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7776897
  Stock #: 664895
  VIN: 1C3CCCEG6FN664895

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 205,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and the AWD system delivers increased grip and control under all road conditions.This sharp looking Black Clearcoat paint comes with a luxurious Black interior.The Chrysler back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, not to mention push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse. Aside from having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a remote engine start is beneficial for the engine by warming it up before driving, furthermore the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving, whats more is you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player.Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, in addition to this keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, furthermore the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. This alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe, whats more is the heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days.The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively, not to mention the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumba... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

