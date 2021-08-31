Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

116,182 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

  1. 7776903
  2. 7776903
  3. 7776903
  4. 7776903
  5. 7776903
  6. 7776903
  7. 7776903
  8. 7776903
  9. 7776903
  10. 7776903
  11. 7776903
  12. 7776903
  13. 7776903
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,182KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776903
  • Stock #: 740812
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG9FN740812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 740812
  • Mileage 116,182 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and you can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.Having the key in your pocket is one less step and makes it easier to handle armloads of more important things, whats more is the installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, additionally the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The keyless entry is an added convenience option, meanwhile the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers.The cruise control improves your fuel consumption, in addition to this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, not to mention the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The power windows are definitely a must have option, furthermore the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers.The steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Aux input
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2010 Jeep Wrangler S...
 214,859 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape Lim...
 227,393 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Grand Cher...
 249,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory