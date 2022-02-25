$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Dart
SE
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8272149
- Stock #: 241852
- VIN: 1C3CDFAA7FD241852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,626 KM
Vehicle Description
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A rare find with this low kilometers. Only 65,626 kilometers, on top of that you can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, moreover the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers while the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, in addition to the power windows are definitely a must have option.The CD player is a must have for any daily driver at the same time the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
