2015 Dodge Dart

65,626 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

SE

2015 Dodge Dart

SE

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8272149
  • Stock #: 241852
  • VIN: 1C3CDFAA7FD241852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,626 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.A rare find with this low kilometers. Only 65,626 kilometers, on top of that you can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, moreover the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers while the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary, in addition to the power windows are definitely a must have option.The CD player is a must have for any daily driver at the same time the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

