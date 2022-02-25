2015 Dodge Dart

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 6 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8272149

8272149 Stock #: 241852

241852 VIN: 1C3CDFAA7FD241852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 65,626 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Interior rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Seating Cloth Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.