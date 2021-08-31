Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

189,401 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

S

2015 Ford Fusion

S

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7776909
  • Stock #: 359390
  • VIN: 3FA6P0G76FR359390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,401 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability, on top of that the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The Ford back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, additionally the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, not to mention the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option, in addition to the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers.The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, meanwhile this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot at the same time the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, whats more is the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The power windows are definitely a must have option, meanwhile the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, meanwhile the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

