2015 Ford Fusion

It comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability, on top of that the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The Ford back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, additionally the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, not to mention the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option, in addition to the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers.The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, meanwhile this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot at the same time the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, whats more is the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The power windows are definitely a must have option, meanwhile the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, meanwhile the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:
