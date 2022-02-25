$11,306+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
2015 Ford Fusion
S
Location
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$11,306
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8272152
- Stock #: 259390
- VIN: 3FA6P0G76FR259390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 259390
- Mileage 189,409 KM
Vehicle Description
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan and it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Ford back-up camera option whereas the installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience, moreover the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed, moreover the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, whats more is the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, not to mention the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows at the same time the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather whereas the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.