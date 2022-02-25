Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

189,409 KM

Details Description Features

$11,306

+ tax & licensing
$11,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

S

2015 Ford Fusion

S

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$11,306

+ taxes & licensing

189,409KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8272152
  • Stock #: 259390
  • VIN: 3FA6P0G76FR259390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 259390
  • Mileage 189,409 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Sedan and it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Ford back-up camera option whereas the installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level while the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience, moreover the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed, moreover the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, whats more is the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, not to mention the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows at the same time the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather whereas the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Security alarm system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

