2015 Lexus NX 200t

187,249 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

187,249KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7751115
  Stock #: 010757
  VIN: JTJBARBZ6F2010757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,249 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that the AWD system delivers increased grip and control under all road conditions.The Lexus back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, furthermore keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, in addition to the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, in addition to the MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music.Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, furthermore the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads while the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, meanwhile thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents.The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, furthermore the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving ... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

