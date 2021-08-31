2015 Lexus NX 200t

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV and a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine, on top of that the AWD system delivers increased grip and control under all road conditions.The Lexus back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, furthermore keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. The factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees, in addition to the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, in addition to the MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music.Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, furthermore the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads while the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, meanwhile thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents.The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, furthermore the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving ... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1