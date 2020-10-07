Menu
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Coupe 1.8T

Location

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

Sale Price

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6086757
  • Stock #: 625726
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT1FM625726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Hatchback, on top of that a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads plus get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, in addition to you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, whats more is the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, meanwhile the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive.The heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days, additionally the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, additionally the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience whereas you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.The CD player is definitely a must have, meanwhile this traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads. The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road, whats more is the cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Four wheel disc brakes
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Air Bag - On/Off Switch

