2015 Volkswagen Golf

31,562 KM

Details

$23,306

+ tax & licensing
$23,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$23,306

+ taxes & licensing

31,562KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6168456
  Stock #: 004587
  VIN: 3VW4T7AU2FM004587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,562 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE Hatchback and an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value and it's a rare find with only 31,562 kilometers - barely driven 6,312 km/year.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive, on top of that this sharp looking Deep Black Pearl paint comes with a luxurious Titan Black interior.The navigation system can route you around traffic help you find your way home, no matter how lost you get whereas the Volkswagen back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway. The Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time, moreover the power roof lets you enjoy sun or moon light at the push of a button. The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting, furthermore the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving.You can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player, moreover the premium sound system delivers crystal clear music. The AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection, in addition to this keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, moreover the cruise control gives you better control over your speed.The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, whats more is the heated front seats are a great feature for any cold morning drive. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, furthermo... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

