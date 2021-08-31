Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

183,439 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751112
  • Stock #: 328559
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW328559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 328559
  • Mileage 183,439 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.The 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The Jeep back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option, whats more is the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety, not to mention the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting whereas the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, moreover the cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving. The woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior, moreover the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary while the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The rear spoiler is elegant and effective at high speeds, whats more is the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The limited slip differential generates a higher level of traction, which increases the performance and speed of the car whereas the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydrop... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aux input
Telematics
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:
Dual Shift Transmission
All Terrain Front Tires
All Terrain Rear Tires

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

