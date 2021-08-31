2016 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.The 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The Jeep back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option, whats more is the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety, not to mention the MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting whereas the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, moreover the cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving. The woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior, moreover the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. With this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary while the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The rear spoiler is elegant and effective at high speeds, whats more is the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The limited slip differential generates a higher level of traction, which increases the performance and speed of the car whereas the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydrop... Read the full description on our Website at:
