2016 Jeep Wrangler

$34,306 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 8 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435373

8435373 Stock #: 209244

209244 VIN: 1C4BJWDG7GL209244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 209244

Mileage 163,801 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Cloth Seats Rear bench seats Exterior Fog Lamps Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Rollover protection Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: All Terrain Front Tires All Terrain Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.