$34,306
+ taxes & licensing
306 Deal Auto Sales
306-994-7779
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys Wheeler
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1
306-994-7779
$34,306
+ taxes & licensing
163,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8435373
- Stock #: 209244
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG7GL209244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Fog Lamps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Rollover protection
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
All Terrain Front Tires
All Terrain Rear Tires
306 Deal Auto Sales
917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1