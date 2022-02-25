Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

163,801 KM

Details Description Features

$34,306

+ tax & licensing
$34,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

$34,306

+ taxes & licensing

163,801KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8435373
  • Stock #: 209244
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG7GL209244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 209244
  • Mileage 163,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Cloth Seats
Rear bench seats
Fog Lamps
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Rollover protection
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
All Terrain Front Tires
All Terrain Rear Tires

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

917 5th Ave S, Warman, SK S0K 0A1

306-994-7779

